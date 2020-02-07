American Model Brit Manuela Shows Off Perfect Tan In Barely-There Teal Lingerie

Brit Manuela gave her 875,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The eye-popping new addition to the American model’s Instagram feed was shared on Thursday and saw the 25-year-old sitting on a black ottoman in what appeared to be a hotel room in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sunlight poured in from an open window outside of the frame as the Brit posed for the photo and stared down the camera with a sultry gaze.

On the seat next to her was a clear plastic bag full of Bali Body tanning supplies, which Brit appeared to have already put to use before the image was captured. She showed off the results of her self tanner in a set of itty-bitty lingerie that left very little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Brit looked smoking hot in the teal lace bra-and-panties set that popped against her all-over glow and did way more showing than covering up. The set included a lace bralette with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also boasted a low-cut neckline that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups.

The brunette bombshell also rocked a pair of matching panties that upped the ante of her look even more. The barely-there number featured a strappy, cutout design and was of a daringly high-cut style that showed off Brit’s toned legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high-up on the stunner’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

To accessorize her skimpy look, Brit added a dainty pendant necklace and hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down and cascaded messily behind her back. As for her beauty, the social media sensation sported a minimal makeup look that included a cranberry pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy new addition to the Instagram hottie’s page was a huge hit with her fans. It has racked up more than 35,000 likes within its first 21 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments for Brit’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Brit was “goals.”

“Love this set on you,” commented a third.

“You are the definition of a goddess,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Brit has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her impressive physique in an impossibly tiny orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular with the babe’s fans, who awarded the snap over 35,000 likes.