‘Bachelor’ Fans Freak Out As A Teen Peter Weber’s 2005 TV Commercial Resurfaces Online

The ABC reality star appeared in a Sylvan Learning Center ad when he was a kid.

Peter Weber was a TV star 15 years before he became The Bachelor. The 28-year-old ABC heartthrob’s vintage Sylvan Learning Commercial has resurfaced online, and fans are in a frenzy over the adorable ad.

Pilot Pete’s TV debut came in 2005 when he was just 13 years old. In a retro ad that is making the rounds, the future pilot plays a boy named Mark whose report card grades skyrocket after his parents sign him up for help from the tutoring franchise. Child actor Weber does more than show off his boyish smile in the ad. He even has a line.

“Sylvan helped me read better,” the future Bachelor star says.

Weber told E’s! Daily Pop that he had a lot of fun shooting the ad during his brief boyhood acting career although he laughed at how his prepubescent voice sounded way back when.

How cute was young Peter Weber from #TheBachelor?! Do you remember him from this commercial? ???? pic.twitter.com/pNZabFB2Zr — edailypop (@edailypop) January 17, 2020

In the comments section to a Twitter post featuring the ad, Bachelor fans reacted to the long-forgotten ad that they grew up with.

“Why am I shook right now?” one fan wrote. “I remember this commercial but haven’t thought about it since the last time it was on tv. It’s like finding out The Bachelor was my childhood acquaintance.”

“This is everything. His smile is the same,” another fan wrote of Peter.

“Omg I actually remember this commercial. Who knew he’d grow up to be such a thirsty stud?” another commenter chimed in.

Although Peter dabbled in acting as a kid, his career path took off in another direction, as Bachelor fans know. His IMDB page only lists reality TV and talk show credits. In addition to The Bachelor, Peter famously appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, where he made it to the Fantasy Suite dates. Peter also turned up on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, and like many Bachelor stars before him, he’s made cameos on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

If Peter decides to use his Bachelor fame to spawn a future acting career, he won’t be the first one to do so. Former Bachelor Nick Viall now has acting credits that include the TV series The Coop, Teachers, and the TV movie The Christmas Cruise.

Spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor have indicated that the ending to his season has not been leaked. The airline pilot has said he is “confident” that the ending to his season of the dating show won’t be spoiled, and he has been using his acting chops to keep a poker face in interviews.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.