Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Curves In Red-Hot Yoga Pants For New Photo

Dolly Castro shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she showcases her fit physique while telling her 6.3 million fans that she spent her day walking on the beach with her family.

On Sunday, January 19, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in comfy, athletic clothing that hugs her every curves, highlighting her hourglass figure.

In the photo, Castro is seen standing on the lower steps of a staircase outdoors as she holds onto the railing. As the geotag she paired with her post reveals, the model posed for the shot in Laguna Beach, California.

Castro is rocking a pair of bright red yoga pants whose stretchy fabric clings to her famous curves, accentuating her full, wide hips. The leggings also helps showcase her toned quads as the model stands with one leg lifted from the ground. According to the tag she added to her photo, her leggings are courtesy of Bars & Branches.

The brunette bombshell teamed her workout pants with a gray shirt featuring long sleeves. The form-fitting top hugs her torso tightly, putting Castro’s ample cleavage on display. She indicated in her caption that her top is from 1st Phorm.

Next to Castro is a black backpack that displays her name in white on the front in addition to 1st Phorm’s logo, which is a brand of fitness attire and supplements. Castro represents the brand as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio, which means she often promotes its products on her Instagram page.

In the snapshot, the model has her dark tresses in a middle part and styled down in large waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. Castro is facing the camera as she shoots a bright smile at the viewer. She completed her look with dark makeup on her eyes, which further intensifies her gaze.

The photo was a success with her fans. In under a day of being published, the post has attracted more than 35,700 likes and upwards of 370 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Latina beauty took to the comments section to shower her with their compliments and to express their admiration for her.

“You look amaaaazing,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of OK hand sign emoji.

“Looking just perfect!!! That workout look [heart-eyes emoji] I went for a walk with my brother and stay at home all the afternoon, its cold in Spain [freezing emoji] can’t wait to comeback home and enjoy California weather!!” wrote another one in response to Castro’s question in the caption.