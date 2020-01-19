‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In A Black String Bikini And Poses With a Dried Palm Branch

Rachel quipped that she was 'gathering supplies' to construct her dream home.

Playboy model Rachel Cook turned a dead palm branch into a conversation-starting prop for one of her stunning bikini snapshots.

On Sunday, the popular Instagram model shared the photo in question with her 2.7 million followers. Rachel looked serene and in her element in the seaside photo. She was rocking a black string bikini that featured a halter-style top with classic triangle cups. At first glance, her bathing suit appeared to be rather basic. However, its design included a few interesting details.

The string underneath Rachel’s bust was actually two strings twisted together. They were laced through holes in her bikini cups, which gave the cups’ bottom edges a ruffled look. The halter straps of Rachel’s top were also embellished with two silver bands. They were located right above the cups.

Similar silver bands adorned the side straps of Rachel’s bikini bottoms. The bottom half of her tiny bathing suit featured a low-rise design with strings that tied on the sides. Rachel’s two-piece showcased her long, lean torso and sculpted stomach.

Rachel was rocking her much-buzzed-about buzz cut hairstyle. Her makeup application was light and natural. It included a pale pink lip, bronze eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, and shimmery highlighter. Rachel accessorized her swimsuit with multiple silver earrings in each ear.

The svelte model was pictured posing on her knees on a dazzling white sand beach located in Tulum, Mexico. The cerulean sea behind her almost perfectly matched her striking blue eyes. The frothy waves also matched the fluffy clouds in the azure sky.

Rachel was holding a dried palm branch over one shoulder. In the caption of her post, she joked that she was collecting materials to build her “dream home,” and she revealed that she’s been doing a lot of thinking about what her ideal living quarters would be like. She also asked her followers to share their visions of the perfect home in the comments section of her post.

Rachel’s followers had plenty of fun and creative ideas.

“When I was little I always wanted to live inside a tree. Now that I’m a grown-up I’m reasonable enough to know I’ll first have to find some way to become miniature. THEN I’ll live in a tree,” read one response to her post.

“A home full of rescued animals,” wrote another fan.

“Fully self-sufficient cabin in the woods,” a third commenter remarked.

“Dream home is wherever you’re living,” a fourth admirer wrote.

A few of Rachel’s followers ignored her caption and responded to her post by commenting on her hair. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently shared her thoughts about her fans’ reactions to her buzz cut. She asked those who took issue with her new hairstyle to consider why it bothered them so much.