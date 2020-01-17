Kate Upton Breaks Social Media Silence & Gets Glammed Up In White Bath Robe For Sexy New Shot

Only Kate Upton can make getting ready look so good. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, it’s not every day that the model shares photos and videos on her popular page but when she does, she earns a ton of attention. After a brief hiatus from the platform, Upton broke her social media silence earlier today with a gorgeous new post.

In the beautiful new shot, the model did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be in a makeup chair where she was getting her glam on. The bombshell posed front and center in the up-close shot, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. For the occasion, the stunner wore a plain white bath robe and held her cell phone in her hand. The beauty also wore her long, highlighted locks down and waved as they fell down at her shoulders.

The model also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and eye shadow. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that this was a shot of herself getting ready before a podcast that she did for media company The Skimm where she talked about a number of different aspects of her life and career.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 100,000 likes and well over 300 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let Upton know that she looks gorgeous while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they either have listened to the podcast or they wanted to listen to the podcast. A few others were left speechless and commented with their choice of emoji rather than words.

“How does a person look like that,” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Can you podcast on how to snag a professional baseball player husband? It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp…” another follower joked.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” a third chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty opened up about her life in another interview with Editorialist magazine. In the piece, she talked about a wide range of topics including motherhood and some struggles that she faced while breastfeeding and balancing her busy career.

“The reality, for me, was that breast-feeding was sucking the energy away from me,” Upton said. “I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover.”