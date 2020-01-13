Venezuelan Instagram Model Aleska Genesis Looks Gorgeous In Furry Coat And Black Dress

Latina model Aleska Genesis took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 12, and stopped her legions of admirers in their tracks with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a black dress that she teamed with fishnet tights and an oversized fur coat to pull off a very sexy look. She also opted for a pair of leather gloves and completed her look with furry boots to ramp up the glam.

The stunner, who is well-known for her natural beauty, sported minimal makeup which made her look nothing short of stunning. The application featured an ivory foundation, a pink lipstick that accentuated the model’s luscious lips, a tinge of light-pink blusher and defined eyebrows. Finally, the hottie wore her raven-colored tresses in a sleek bun.

For the picture, the model sat on a black snowmobile, slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera. In the second picture, she could be seen straddling the vehicle while looking at the camera and flashing her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

The model neither used a geotag with her post nor wrote anything about the place in the caption because of which the location where the picture was captured could not be known.

The stunner wrote a caption in Spanish in which, according to a Google translation, she wrote the words “ready to go.” She also asked her fans to complete the sentence for her.

Within 10 hours of going live, the pictures amassed more than 13,000 likes and close to a hundred comments which show that Aleska’s fans genuinely like her and she does not necessarily need to shed her clothes to grab everyone’s attention.

Prior to posting the latest set of pictures, Aleska shared two more pictures in the same outfit to provide her fans with a detailed look at her ensemble. In the first pic, the Latina beauty could be seen standing outdoors with her legs slightly spread apart.

In the second and final snap, the hottie could be seen climbing down a staircase. In the caption, she asked her fans which one of the two pictures do they prefer. Within a day of going live, the snaps garnered more than 20,000 likes and above 150 comments.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the snaps and showered the stunning model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Aleska’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Georgina Mazzeo and Daniela Botero, among others.