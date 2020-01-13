Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Red Thong Swimsuit: ‘Winter In LA’

Hannah filmed a sizzling video beside a pool.

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer rocked a red swimsuit that could barely contain her curves for her latest Bang Energy drink video.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to share the steamy ad with her 1.2 million followers. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she was taking advantage of Los Angeles’ warm winter weather by rocking a bathing suit and filming outdoors.

Hannah was shown sporting a vibrant red one-piece that almost showed as much skin as a bikini. The garment featured white trim and a plunging neckline that extended all the way down to the bottom of the model’s bust line. The top portion of her swimsuit was pretty much side-less, so she was flashing a massive amount of sideboob each time the camera shot her from the side.

The front of her swimsuit was somewhat bikini-like; two small triangles of fabric left little to the imagination as her voluptuous cleavage spilled out of the front and sides of the garment. The bathing suit had thin spaghetti straps that could be seen being pulled away from Hannah’s body by her ample bust when she was shot from certain angles. The swimsuit also had a thong back that left Hannah’s peachy derriere almost fully exposed.

Hannah wore her collarbone-length blond hair parted to the side in loose waves. Her makeup was soft and natural. Her full lips were light pink, and they looked slightly glossy. Her eyeshadow was just a shade lighter than her skin tone, and her lashes were lightly coated with mascara.

Hannah was shown standing in front of a small pool, sitting on her knees and bending over and tugging on the sides of her swimsuit. She also took a break from striking sexy poses to take a few gulps of a Bang Energy drink.

In the span of an hour, Hannah’s video earned more than 18,000 likes from her ardent admirers. They also flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with compliments.

“So beautiful, sexy and perfect,” wrote one fan.

“You look absolutely beautiful girl,” another admirer remarked. “Love the video and the red.”

“Just so damn beautiful and sexy. Absolutely gorgeous and perfect in every possible way. I just love you,” gushed a third commenter.

Hannah didn’t get in the pool for this week’s Bang Energy video, but she was shown getting wet in the promotional video that she shared last Sunday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah rocked a tiny teal bikini to enjoy a nice soak in a hot tub.