Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sizzles In Sexy Tribute To Popular Lonely Island Song

Meg Turney’s Christmas Eve update on Instagram didn’t pay tribute to movie or video game characters like one may expect. Instead, the cosplay model continued her “MegMas” celebration in a rather unusual, yet sexy way — by honoring one of the best-known songs from comedy troupe The Lonely Island and adding an even racier twist to it.

In a set of photos uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday night, Meg posed in a black jacket with nothing underneath, revealing a generous amount of cleavage as she held a gift box in her hands. The cosplay model topped off this look with a pair of shades, and as fans of The Lonely Island may have noticed, her get-up was inspired by the outfits worn by Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake in the video of the group’s single, “Dick in a Box,” which was released just before Christmas in 2006.

The second image in the set saw Meg wearing the same outfit as she posed with her back to the camera. This gave fans a good look at her curvy booty, as well as the red underwear she donned to pair with her jacket.

Aside from dropping a popular line from “Dick in a Box” in her caption, Meg noted that her latest cosplay was her favorite in this year’s MegMas celebration. She again credited Austin, Texas, photographer Wes Ellis for the snap, while also advising her fans that she recently posted the full set of photos from the shoot on her Patreon account.

So far, Meg’s Lonely Island tribute has gotten more than 41,000 likes from the time it was posted, as well as close to 120 comments from her followers, many of whom appreciated how she referenced one of the biggest viral hits of 2006.

“Should have had Jessica to play Justin Timberlake’s character. Lol,” said one follower, presumably referring to Meg’s fellow cosplay model and frequent co-collaborator, Jessica Nigri.

“The hair and glasses are a WHOLE a** vibe,” a second admirer commented.

“That box better not be empty son,” a third Instagram user remarked, trailing their reply with a thinking-face emoji.

Although Meg’s Christmas-centric updates have seen her honor pop culture in other ways, including a post last week where she dressed up as a sexy version of Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold character from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the model’s previous MegMas post did away with the references and mostly focused on her incredible curves. This update, which was shared on Monday, featured the 32-year-old cosplayer going topless while wearing little more than a Santa hat and a pair of gingerbread man-shaped pasties.