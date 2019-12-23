Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In A Skimpy Bikini, Shows Off Peachy Posterior

Brazilian model and Instagram sensation Bruna Rangel Lima took to her page on Sunday morning and wowed her 3.1 million fans and followers with a sexy bikini pic.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a stylish, printed bikini that allowed her to show off her perfect physique, especially her enviable thighs and perky derriere which she put on full display to tease her fans.

That’s not all, but the racy ensemble also allowed the stunner to show off her toned legs, taut stomach and a slight glimpse of sideboob.

Staying true to form, Bruna opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a golden beige shade of foundation that gave her face a flawless look, a stroke of bronze blush that accentuated her cheekbones, pinkish-nude lipstick, pink eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara and defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses into soft waves and allowed them to cascade over her smooth back.

Bruna struck a side pose for the picture while standing on a beach. She kept a hand on her face, left her lips slightly parted in a seductive manner and looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot was carried out in Miami, Florida. In the caption, the model informed her fans that her stylish bikini was from her very own brand, Brukinis Brazilian Bikinis. She also wrote in the caption that everyone goes blind when the view is amazing.

Within a day of going live, the hot snap racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 520 comments which shows that Bruna is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website and fans are always eager to look at her new pictures. Per usual, fans loved the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

While some of her fans focused on the model’s beauty, others praised her hot body by using explicit terms.

“You’re looking like a barbie doll! I love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Absolutely beautiful, babe!! And have a wonderful Christmas,” another one chimed in.

“Damnnnn! You nailed it. So bootilicious,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked that the picture made his day.

“Amazing view!! I saw this picture first thing in the morning and my day is so much better!”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “too hot,” “goddess,” and “absolute perfection,” to praise the model.

The snap was also liked by many of Bruna’s fellow models and IG influencers. These included Ana Lorde, Nina Serebrova and Gayana Rubin, among others.