Bella Thorne Thirsts Over Shirtless Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo On Instagram

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have been dating for months now, but sometimes the Italian singer still leaves the actress in awe. In Bella’s recent picture series on Instagram, she shared several shirtless images of Benjamin, captioning the post with wonder.

In the first photo, Benjamin wore nothing but black pants, his entire upper-half completely on display. His tattooed body was at the forefront of the image, so Bella’s fans could see his full sleeves and inked chest, which included a “93” on his shoulder, an “X” on his forearm, and many intricate designs in between.

Benjamin’s hair was tousled and showed a mix of brown and platinum blond highlights. The sides of his hair were buzzed and cropped short, revealing his natural, dark hair color. The quiff, however, was dyed a bright, bleach blond.

As he leaned forward in the picture, he cradled his head against one hand, peeking at the camera with a half-smile on his face, his light eyes giving a puppy dog look. He wore black polish on his fingernails and a purple “VIP” wristband on his wrist. A Dominican Republic flag was hung behind him.

The second and third photos were similar to the first image, only Benjamin was not facing the camera and instead looked away.

As Bella pondered over her boyfriend’s beauty in the caption, so did her 22 million followers in the comments section, with many leaving heart-eye emoji littered throughout their messages.

“Imagine your mans hair looking THAT good,” wrote one follower.

“My god…so gorgeous,” shared another.

“U GOT A HOT ONE,” one user wrote in all caps, adding a flame emoji for effect.

“He is an everyday crush B!!!!” said a fan, leaving multiple crying faces in the comment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time Bella has fawned over her handsome boyfriend. In fact, this isn’t even the first time on their Dominican Republic vacation that she’s gushed over her guy.

Earlier last week, she shared a post on her Instagram story of Benjamin looking at the camera, telling him if she weren’t dating him she’d still date him “so hard.” For his part, Benjamin immediately agreed with her sentiment, gushing that Bella makes him super happy. He has also shared his love for the “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer on his own Instagram account, as well.

Most recently, Bella posted a happy update from their vacation, writing that she is “exactly where I’m suppose[d] to be” in her life.