Demi Rose Puts Buns On Display In ‘Mars’ Photoshoot

Demi Rose has wowed her 11.4 million followers on Instagram once again. This time, her outfit of choice is a black two-piece gym wear set from Fashion Nova. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rose is currently visiting Jordan and has been delighting her fans with a variety of images from the beautiful location.

While previous images showed that she was in the city of Petra, the latest snaps’ geotag suggests that she is now in Wadi Rum. This location is known for its stunning desert landscape, spectacular sandstone mountains, desert valleys, and canyons, some of which are on display in her latest pictures. And, according to Demi, the landscape appears to be giving off an extraterrestrial vibe.

“Life here on Mars,” Demi captioned the images.

The new images show Demi laying on crisp white sheets. She appears to be inside one of the famous “Martian domes” on offer for accommodation in the area, which gives further meaning to her caption. The outside landscape shows the rocky outcrops and desert that Wadi Rum is known for.

However, it appears to be hotter inside the dome than on outside as Demi gives a sultry pose in the black two-piece. Laying on her stomach in the first image, Demi shows off her impossibly smooth derriere and thighs which competes with the captivating scenery outside the dome. Her make up is subtle but her cheeks are highlighted, giving her a sunny glow that matches the location.

The second picture of Demi shows her sitting up on the bed as she leans back and reveals more of her smoldering curves. Fans were notably impressed with the new snaps and instantly responded on Demi’s Instagram account.

With 207,000 likes and 1,700 comments within the first hour of Demi posting the images, fans were obviously captivated.

“Wow perfect,” said one fan, which echoed the sentiments of many others.

Other fans, noting the location and the original caption, gave their comments an alien theme.

“Beam me up!!” said one person.

In addition, many were so gobsmacked by the new images that they responded merely with emojis in an effort to display how they felt.

Black seems to be the color of choice for the moment for Demi as she has also recently posted images of herself in a scandalous black top that showed off her ample cleavage, as well as images showing a black leather jacket and a black netted top over a barely-there g-string.