Larsa Pippen Rocks Tight Snakeskin-Print Pants On Instagram

Larsa Pippen shared a new sizzling snap on Instagram today, where she rocked a pair of snakeskin-print pants. She was seen wearing the pants with a structured, black tank top which shimmered slightly in the light. The pants were white with a high waist, and the snakeskin-pattern was in gray and black. The darkest part of the print was on the side of her legs. She kept the monochrome theme rolling with her shoes, which were white with a clear accent on top.

In addition, Larsa held a tiny black Balenciaga bag in her right hand. Her other accessories included a sparkling bracelet, a silver watch, and stud earrings. She appeared to be wearing a necklace too, but it was hard to see in the photo.

The stunner pulled her hair back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She also sported dark eyeliner on her lower lids, dark eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. She was seen posing with her left hand placed on a brown railing. Larsa bent her left knee, and looked over her right shoulder. She exuded sultry vibes with her lips slightly parted.

Behind her was a wall with a large, silver architectural element. It was geometric with sharp angles. The lighting in the room added to the sculpture, with several patches shining in the light. There were also people in business-wear, who could be seen mingling in black-and-white outfits.

The photo was geotagged in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. She’s been sharing photos from there since yesterday.

Fans left plenty of compliments for Larsa in the comments section, although many people seemed to focus on her captions. The captions were entirely in Arabic.

“I never knew you speak arabic,” said a follower.

“Can u read and write Arabic Language?” asked a fan.

“Larsa just made the Dubai economy go up,” declared an admirer.

“Love the outfit! But, will people react negatively to it over there? I know the culture is different, so I am curious if it is ‘acceptable,'” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update yesterday where she rocked a white dress. This photo was also from Abu Dhabi, which she indicated in the captions. Larsa was photographed outside at night-time. The dress was shimmery and form-fitting, featuring a lace-up accent in the front. She wore sparkling jewelry, including a necklace and a couple of bracelets. The stunner wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders. She gave a flirty look with her lips pursed.