‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Is Topless And Dripping In Diamonds In Sultry New Snap

Abigail Ratchford is setting Instagram on fire, yet again. The “Queen of Curves” uploaded a seriously NSFW photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page today. The close-up snap saw the 27-year-old posing outside by the pool, though she wasn’t exactly dressed for a day by the water.

Instead of one of the many skimpy swimwear looks that she has shared on Instagram in the past, Abigail opted to go completely topless for her day under the sun. The decision appeared to be completely intentional, as the babe noted in the caption that she didn’t need clothing because she had “luciousssss hair and diamonds.”

The combination of the model’s long, dark tresses and glistening bling certainly offered some coverage of her racy, skin-baring display, though the look definitely pushed the limits of the social media platform’s policies. She rested her perfectly manicured hands on top of her bare chest to provide the necessary coverage to avoid violating Instagram’s nudity policies. But, she still left more than an eyeful of cleavage well within eyesight. Her fingers were adorned with shimmering diamond rings that drew more attention to the area, making it even harder to ignore.

Meanwhile, the social media sensation wore her voluminous brunette hair down in loose waves. A majority of it was gathered over to one shoulder, spilling in front of her chest to provide a bit of modesty to her exposed bosom. While her locks did provide some extra coverage to the busty display, the efforts were ultimately minimal, much to the delight of the model’s millions of fans.

Along with the set of rings, Abigail also sported a diamond bracelet and large, diamond-encrusted earrings. She completed her look with a full face of makeup consisting of light pink lips, a dusting of blush, glittery eye shadow, and a thick coat of mascara. The combination of products proved to be a hit, allowing the babe’s striking features and piercing green eyes to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the newest addition to the model’s page was an instant hit with her nine million followers. The upload racked up more than 47,000 likes after just three hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comment section to shower the bombshell with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Has to be one of my all time favorite pictures from you, such a good shot,” one person wrote.

“Woooow pure beauty,” said another.

Loading...

“You’re a dream come true,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abigail has shown off her assets on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her looking pretty in pink in a feather robe that was completely sheer, exposing the babe’s killer curves. This upload also proved to be popular with the model’s fans, earning over 63,000 likes since going live.