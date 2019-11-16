‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Spreads Legs & Flashes Toned Midriff

Playboy model Lexi Wood took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a seductive snap of herself with her legs spread as she flashed her toned midriff for the camera.

The photo featured Lexi leaning back with one arm folded behind her head for support. Her other arm was draped down her slender body with her hand resting on her upper thigh.

The brunette bombshell rocked a thick fuzzy long sleeve pink crop sweater with snug-fit light blue jeans that allowed her to show off her toned stomach. Lexi pursed her lips just enough to flash a hint of her pearly white teeth for the snapshot.

While the photo was shot at a bit too far of a distance to get a good look at her face, she appeared to be wearing a dark shade of thick pink lipstick and her usual smoky eye makeup.

Wood paired the pink top with a pair of matching heeled shoes that appeared to have a similar fuzzy texture.

Lexi had her tiny frame resting on a vibrant white lounger chair with black legs that was part of a matching set behind her. She was sitting in a room with dark hard wood floors and dark purple walls.

While the photo didn’t contain much in the way of a caption, Lexi made it clear she was highlighting a piece from a clothing and fashion store called Superdown.

While the sizzling snap hasn’t been live on her profile for very long, her 660,000 followers showered it with just shy of 20,000 likes and 122 comments.

Many of the early birds commenting on the picture opted to keep things simple with arrays of heart emoticons.

“Queen! Of everything,” one follower penned.

A second chimed in: “Hotter than the earth’s core.”

“Omg this color looks fantastic on you,” a third gushed.

Loading...

Lexi had several other followers that used heart and fire emojis to share their thoughts on the outfit she was wearing in the snap.

Lexi has been especially active on social media lately. Just 24 hours ago, she shared a snap of herself bundled up in a hoodie as she declared it was freezing cold where she currently resided in Toronto. The photo was an up close selfie without much to look at besides her gorgeous eyes as they sparkled for the camera.

Many of her followers took to the comments to complement her captivating eyes. A few even jested about how they would love to help keep her warm.