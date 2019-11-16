Derek Jeter’s Wife Hannah Jeter Looks Smoking Hot In Holiday Photoshoot

Derek Jeter‘s wife Hannah Jeter participated in a photoshoot with Editorialist Magazine that was photographed by Gilles Bensimon, and she shared the chic and sexy holiday spread with her followers in a massive Instagram update.

In the first snap she shared, Hannah rocked a slinky black dress that flaunted some major cleavage. Her hair was slicked back in a sleek style, and she accessorized with a thick chain around her neck. She held a black clutch in one hand while the other stretched up above her head. A tweed jacket hung off one shoulder for the edgy cover photo.

For the second shot, Hannah’s look got a lot more conservative. She rocked a cream-colored maxi skirt that covered up her curves, paired with a cream and navy blue knit top. Her hair was down and she stared straight at the camera in the preppy look.

For the third shot, she kept the colors in the same black and white family, wearing a pair of white pants and a white Celine t-shirt. She tossed a long black coat over her shoulders, and again stared straight into the camera with an intense look on her face.

She introduced another neutral shade in the fourth shot, rocking an outfit that incorporated various shades of brown and beige. She wore a brown jumpsuit that was belted to highlight her tiny waist. Her hair was tucked under a baseball cap and she rocked a pair of sunglasses and a choker necklace. A quilted bag with a chain strap completed the look.

Things got a whole lot bolder for her fifth outfit. The base of the outfit was a pair of high-waisted light-wash blue jeans with a cut-out on the thigh that revealed some of her toned leg, and a plain white t-shirt. Over top of that, though, she had an olive green jacket with feather details on the sleeves that added some major volume. She accessorized with another quilted bag, and rocked a scarf on her head to finish the look.

In the sixth and final snap in the series, Hannah got sleek and sexy in an all-black outfit. She rocked a black turtleneck that was so snug it looked painted on, and it highlighted her curves to perfection. She finished the look with black pants, a pair of strappy stiletto heels, and a black leather bag.

Her followers loved the photoshoot, and the post received over 10,900 likes within just 17 hours.

“Absolutely gorgeous and very beautiful,” one fan said.

“Stunning Hannah. You are beautiful inside and out. Many blessings to you and your family,” another fan added.

This photoshoot wasn’t Hannah’s first time working with photographer Gilles Bensimon. Earlier this year, she was photographed by him in a spread that was super sexy, in photos that flaunted some major cleavage.