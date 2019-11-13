Kelly Clarkson Stuns In White Dress & Zebra Print Heels, Showing Off Her ‘Looks’ From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is sizzling in her most recent photo update that includes some insanely sexy shoes. As those who follow the singer on social media know, Clarkson regularly shows off her figure a number of fashionable outfits that she rocks for both her self-titled talk show, as well as on her coaching stint on The Voice. In the most recent series of photos that were shared for her 4 million-plus fans, Kelly stunned in a number of different outfits.

In the first photo in the deck, Kelly was all smiles as she stood on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The talk show host wore her short, blond tresses down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright lipstick.

The songstress looked stunning in a white dress with a black tank top underneath that fell all the way down to the ground and cinched at her waist. The mother-of-two accessorized the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and a pair of sexy animal print heels. In the next photo in the series, Kelly looked equally as hot in a bright yellow dress while the last two looks featured two black dresses.

In the caption of the image, Kelly credited all of the designers as well as her hair and makeup team. The series of images have only been live on her page for a short time but they’ve earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 10,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Clarkson know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others simply commented on the deck to let the singer know that they’re huge fans of her shows.

“Amazing!! Seeing her in those zebra boots made my day. Zebras and zebra strips [sic] are something very special to me to seeing them just made me so happy,” one fan commented on the photo.

“You are looking lovely. I would maybe lighten the look of your footwear sometimes. You are a delight to watch,” another chimed in using a red heart emoji.

“Kelly why are you so pretty,” a third social media user asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Clarkson showed off another sexy outfit from one of her shows, this time in a look from The Voice. In the stunning photo, Kelly dropped jaws in a bright pink trench coat that came complete with a matching belt. That shot garnered over 63,000 likes.