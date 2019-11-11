‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Prances Around In Sheer Bikini On Location In Bali

Brooks Nader steamed up the Sports Illustrated Instagram account on Monday as she pranced around in a skimpy, sheer bikini while on location in Bali for a photoshoot.

In the video, Brooks looked smoking hot as she wore a pair of high-waisted black bikini bottoms and a skimpy white top that was so thin her bare chest was visible underneath. The sexy swimwear flaunted the model’s ample bust, toned arms, curvy hips, long legs, and rock-hard abs.

Brooks had her long, brown hair parted to the side and worn in loose, damp waves that cascaded down her back. She also rocked a natural makeup look for the shoot, which included a bronzed glow, defined eyebrows, and thick lashes. She added to the application with some coral-colored blush on her cheeks and a dark nude tone on her full lips.

In the video, Brooks told fans that she was on her rookie shoot for the magazine, and that things were going “amazing.” The model blew a kiss to the camera and rubbed her hands up and down her bikini-clad body while revealing that she was wearing a “casual little look.”

In the background of the photo a clear blue sky can be seen, as well as a gorgeous ocean view. Brooks then waded ankle-deep in the water.

Sports Illustrated followers appeared to be smitten with the model, as the video was watched over 19,000 times and earned nearly 50 comments in just the first 40 minutes after it was posted to the platform.

“Gorgeous. Great body and legs,” one of the publication’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the video.

“Beautiful picture and beautiful body and bikini,” another fan stated adding a thumbs up and fire emoji for impact.

“Those bikini bottoms are funky,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful and lovely,” wrote a fourth follower.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, SI recently posted another stunning shot of Brooks rocking some skimpy swimwear. In that photo, the model wore a barely-there black one-piece suit with a chain belt that boasted a large cut-out in the mid-section and was extremely high cut to showcase her chiseled abs and shapely hips.

Brooks’ wet hair fell around her shoulders in the shot as she reached up to hold on to a nearby tree. She posed with her back curved and her hip popped out.

That photo of Brooks also proved to be a popular one for the outlet, as it has clocked more than 55,000 likes and over 150 comments to date.