Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Black Crop Top And Tight Black Jeans In Central Park

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.7 million eager Instagram followers by showing off her toned physique at a photoshoot in Central Park today.

Jen took advantage of the vibrant hue of the fall leaves, and posed underneath a cluster of trees. There were several trees with green leaves visible in the distance, but Jen found a few that had bright orange and yellow leaves for a true fall vibe. She referenced the season in her cheeky caption.

For the shot, Jen showed off her toned legs and famous booty in a pair of high-waisted black jeans. The jeans clung to her curves and were fitted all the way down to the ankle. She paired them with black leather boots that had a chunky block heel and lace-up detailing.

On top, Jen rocked a simple black crop top with a slight scoop neckline. Her cleavage was hidden in the top, but her chiselled abs were on full display. She stayed warm by layering a red and black jacket over the crop top, but she held the jacket open for the shot to flaunt her toned physique. Her accessories were super simple, with just a pendant necklace and basic ring visible, and her brunette locks flowed down her back.

Jen had a big smile on her face for the shot as she enjoyed the environment of Central Park in New York.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the autumnal vibes her post had, and it received over 67,500 likes within just 18 hours. She even received a like from the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia, who has appeared on Jen’s page before as the duo worked out together.

Her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post and couldn’t seem to get over her insane body.

“Here is where you belong! NYC!!” one fan commented, potentially referencing her travels. Jen has taken plenty of vacations this year, going to exotic destinations such as the Amalfi Coast of Italy and Bali, Indonesia, but she always returns to her home base of New York City.

“Filling out them jeans ma! You’re beautiful!” another fan said.

“Gorgeous! Where are these boots from?!” one follower asked, inspired by Jen’s style.

Another fan referenced Jen’s caption, and commented “I always fall for you @jenselter. You are so beautiful.”

Jen has been loving the fall season this year. Just a few weeks ago, the brunette bombshell shared a video in which she rocked an orange sports bra and orange leggings for an impromptu pumpkin patch workout.