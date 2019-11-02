Cardi B Shares Unedited Photo Of Herself Flashing Her Booty Taken By Offset

For Halloween this year, Cardi B went as Poison Ivy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cardi was wearing less clothing than the character normally does. The “I Like It” rapper is never shy about showing a lot of her body and is known for her confidence.

Over the past couple of days, she has been sharing numerous photos of herself in the costume, racking up millions of likes on her Instagram account that boasts more than 53.3 million followers.

For one of her most recent uploads, Cardi kept it real with an unedited photo of herself. In her caption, she mentioned that her husband and father to her daughter, Offset, took the image. The “Be Careful” hitmaker is standing on a staircase while holding on to the rails on the side. She is sporting an off-the-shoulder pose while leaving her long red curly hair lay down like a train. Cardi wore thigh-high boots for her costume but appears to not have them on in this picture, posing bare-foot. Her tattoos are on full display as well as her booty as one cheek is covered in ink. She has on bustier top that is made out of green leaves and has a few of them on her face while pairing the ensemble with a tiny thong.

The “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper owns a fierce expression directly to the camera while spreading one leg forward onto a higher step.

In the span of 12 hours, her post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 3.4 million likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

Cardi is known for being outspoken and controversial and sometimes gets a mixed reaction from the public. The comments section for this post seems to be very positive due to her realness.

“I love how comfortable u are in ur own skin! Gorgeous as always,” one user wrote.

“No edits needed for perfection,” another shared.

“Cardi should play Poison ivy in the new Batman,” a third insisted.

“Wow. Thank you for not editing. This means so much to me you don’t even know,” a fourth fan commented adding a heart emoji.

On Twitter, Cardi stated that Instagram had shadowbanned her.

“Instagram unshadow ban me or I shall take my talents to MySpace,” she joked.

Six hours ago, she uploaded another photo that she claimed will be the last photo of herself as Poison Ivy. The more up-close image showcased more of the details from the costume.

It seems her followers aren’t getting bored of the look as the post achieved over 1.4 million likes real quick.