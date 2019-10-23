Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Abs As She Enjoys Movie Theater Snacks

The model looked stunning as she ate some sugary snacks.

Fans of Ainsley Rodriguez are well-aware that the fitness model works hard to maintain her unbelievable body. The stunner does, however, allow herself to have some sugary snacks.

On Wednesday, the brunette bombshell shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The photos show Ainsley sitting on an orange recliner seat at a movie theater. The stunner is seen enjoying a bag of Sour Patch Kids and a slurpee.

Ainsley dressed down for her movie night. She sported grey sweatpants, an unzipped sweater, and a beige crop top. Her enviable cleavage and toned abs were on full display in the casual outfit.

She also wore gray sneakers, a pair of earrings, and a delicate necklace. The stunner styled her long locks in a side part and opted to wear minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Ainsley explained that she does not believe that extremely restrictive diets work. The Instagram influencer revealed that she still eats the occasional sweet, drinks tequila, and loves cheeseburgers, proving the adage “everything in moderation.”

Fans seemed to love the post, as it has racked up more than 23,000 likes. Ainsley’s many admirers also flocked to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“You are stunning as always,” wrote one follower.

“You’re such a cutie,” said another.

“Ainsley you’re absolutely gorgeous like always,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of fire and heart emoji to the comment.

Ainsley graciously replied to a majority of the comments, thanking her fans for their kind words.

While Ainsley does indulge her sweet tooth, she tends to stick to a somewhat strict diet. In an interview with Simply Shredded, the stunner opened up about how she fuels her body.

“I typically eat about 7 meals a day, eating every 2.5-3 hours, consisting of approximately 5 ounces of protein and 4 ounces of complex carbs,” said the fitness model. “I don’t carb cycle or do anything crazy before shoots/contests. I usually just cut out anything with sweeteners and swap my shakes for whole foods.”

Ainsley added that she usually eats egg whites, oats, chicken, and vegetables.

In a recent Instagram post, however, the beauty advised fans not to follow her exact diet. She noted that everyone needs to find meal plans that are compatible with their specific health needs.

“We are all INDIVIDUALS. I don’t want anyone to eat the way I do just because that’s the way I eat,” wrote Ainsley in the post’s caption.

To see more of Ainsley, be sure to check out her Instagram account.