Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Uncontrollable Cleavage In Sheer Black Dress For Double-Photo Update

One thing is for sure, Tarsha Whitmore knows how to turn heads on social media.

As those who follow the Australian beauty on Instagram know, Tarsha has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer body on her wildly popular page. The bombshell possesses an impressive following of over 562,000 followers on Instagram alone and that number continues to climb each and every week. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, Whitmore sizzles in two new sultry shots.

In the first photo in the series, the model tags herself in Queensland, Australia. Whitmore strikes a sexy pose in the back of a car, leaning one hand on her cheek and looking off into the distance. Tarsha wears her long, dark locks down and curled, and they fall all the way down to her chest. Per usual, she wears a stunning face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, fierce highlighter, and lipstick.

The model’s picture-perfect figure is also on display in the shot while clad in a curve-hugging black dress that is sheer — leaving little to the imagination. Tarsha puts on a busty display in both of the photos, nearly falling out of the ensemble that barely covers her chest. In the second image in the series of two, the social media sensation strikes a slightly different pose, this time looking straight into the camera.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned Whitmore plenty of attention from her fans, racking up over 17,000 likes and well over 150 comments. Many fans took to the photo to let Tarsha know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply flooded the comments section with different emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan commented with a flame emoji.

“Gaaahhhhh you tooo beautiful,” another loyal fan chimed in.

“How are you even real???” one more follower asked.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the Aussie bombshell killed it in another NSFW outfit — this time lingerie. In the stunning photograph, Whitmore had her amazing figure on display while she sat Indian-style on her bed. Her toned legs were visible in the shot, and Tarsha looked absolutely stunning in sheer tiffany-blue lingerie that showed off her toned tummy and offered generous views of cleavage. That post racked up over 20,000 likes and 230-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Tarsha and all of her gorgeous shots by giving her a follow on Instagram.