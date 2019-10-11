Sahara Ray Smoulders In Black Thong Bodysuit In Rare Social Media Post: ‘Play Thing’

It’s not every day that model Sahara Ray posts photos on social media, but when she does, she sends jaws dropping.

The popular model has a following of over 1.2 million on Instagram, but she seems to like to keep her fans waiting when it comes to flooding her feed with sexy shots. Prior to her most recent post today, the stunner had not shared a shot on her page since October 2 and her post before that came in mid-August. Luckily for fans, Sahara’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet with not just one photo but two in the series.

In the first image in the deck, the model struck a pose in what looks to be an office. She posed with her backside facing the camera, showing off her toned and tanned booty and legs to all of her fans while clad in a sexy black bodysuit with a thong back. Sahara wore her long, blond-dyed locks curled and up in an insanely high ponytail.

In the photo, the bombshell looked over her shoulder and pursed her lips for the camera while rocking a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle lipgloss. In the second image in the series of two, Sahara looked straight into the camera in what appears to be a selfie and her long locks flowed all the way down to her chest.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her fans with over 37,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Sahara know that she looked drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few more simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“You are very hot angel I wish best everything for you my crazy,” one fan commented with a series of emoji.

“You are so cute and lovely,” another chimed in with a kissy-face emoji at the end.

“I’m just in love w u at this point,’ a third follower wrote.

Loading...

Although Sahara is not a frequent poster on Instagram, she stunned with a post she shared this past summer. As reported by The Inquisitr, Sahara wowed her fans in another rare bikini post. For the photo op, the model sat in a chair in Monaco while an artist stood just in front of her, painting her photo on a canvas. The model posed in a tan-colored chair, rocking a tiny blue and gray bikini that showed off her entire body.

Fans can keep up with Sahara by giving her a follow on Instagram.