Abby Dowse Goes Totally Naked Under Black Netted Bodysuit In Sultry New Bedroom Snap

Another day, another insanely sexy shot from blond beauty Abby Dowse.

As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Abby keeps nothing off-limits when it comes to posting scandalous photos for her loyal fans. The model has an impressive following of over 1.4 million on Instagram alone and with every new, NSFW photo that she shares on her page, she earns more and more followers. In the most recent image that was shared on her Instagram page, the Fashion Nova ambassador sizzles in one of her sexiest outfits ever.

In the stunning new photo, the blond-haired beauty strikes a pose in her bedroom. Abby stands right in front of the camera for the shot, leaning her body over and facing her front side toward the camera. The stunner wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while giving a big smile into the camera. The social media star accessorizes the look with a pair of big hoop earrings as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Dowse puts her amazing figure on display in the image while clad in a netted bodysuit that she goes completely naked underneath. In the mirror in her bedroom, fans can also see Abby’s backside and almost her entire derriere is on display. She completes the look with a pair of high and shiny heeled boots. The photo has only been live on the model’s page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 20,000 likes and 700-plus comments already.

While many fans commented on the shot to let Abby know that she looks amazing, countless others raved over her scandalous outfit. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“Hottest woman on IG,” one follower gushed over the photo.

“You’re so lovely Abby. Too bad we didn’t get to see the other shots of you in this,” another Instagrammer wrote with a series of flame emoji.

“Wow you make that look good babe x,” another commented.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse stunned in another NSFW ensemble. In the sexy shot, Dowse rocked a leather bandeau bikini top, pushing her chest up with her hands and flaunting her cleavage to onlookers. On the bottom, the stunner matched the black top with a pair of skimpy bottoms that showcased her toned and tanned legs. Not surprisingly, the shot racked up over 31,000 likes and 900-plus comments.