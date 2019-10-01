Kylie Jenner Resembles A Sexy Oscar Statue In Golden Gown That Seems To Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

Although Kylie Jenner has been plagued by pregnancy rumors for a while now, her latest Instagram upload shows no sign of a baby bump. In the two-part upload shared with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 147.6 million followers, Kylie seems to be wearing liquid gold reminiscent of the highly coveted and quite memorable Oscar statues.

Her gown resembled a piece of art, with aspects fit for a goddess. Strategic cut-outs include an area of her chest that allowed for plenty of side boob and massive amounts of cleavage. On the lower half of the fancy frock, another cut-out put Kylie’s long and fit legs on view. The intricate use of the unique golden fabric allowed the billionaire mogul’s tiny waist to be featured.

In the first image of the two-pack, the brunette beauty’s hair had been parted in the middle and had been pulled back away from her face. Her makeup came across as dramatic, with enhanced brows, long lashes, black eyeliner, nude lipstick and a bit of blush as she posed with one hand to her hair and the other hand touching her midsection. She tied the whole look together by wearing strappy golden sandals that wrapped around her trim ankles.

In the second image, Kylie seemed to be starting to walk down a step as she moved away from a homey porch. Her pose revealed her enviable thigh gap as she put one leg in front of the other. She also appeared to have added some shoulder and clavicle muscle to her already fit frame, visible because of the one-stapped style of her chosen garment.

The 22-year-old celebrity earned about 1.2 million likes from her fans within 30 minutes of her latest post being uploaded. Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 followers offered comments. Many seemed to be at a loss for words but chose to put up complimentary emoji, like symbols for red hearts and for fire, instead. Others gave one-word remarks, with many calling Kylie “queen” in at least two different languages. Still, other fans were more verbose.

“Tattoo these photos on my forehead,” said one creative social media user.

“Looking better than the bride,” stated a second fan, who was likely referring to how Hailey Baldwin Bieber looked on her Monday wedding day.

“Marry me,” requested another hopeful admirer.

“u come to my wedding like this i’m getting you escorted out kylie,” commented another Instagrammer, offering the star a backward compliment.

“Wish i was that dress,” said a fifth fan, who added a crying-eye emoji after choosing a unique way to state something intimate.

