Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Major Cleavage & Toned Abs In Barely-There Bikini

The stunner looked amazing in her tiny bikini.

On Monday, bombshell Ana Cheri posted a provocative photo on Instagram for her 12.3 million followers to enjoy.

In the sultry snap, Ana stood on a balcony overlooking a city, with her hand on the railing. The stunner gazed into the camera with her full lips slightly pursed. The tan and toned model looked like an absolute goddess in her Fashion Nova pink bikini. Ana flaunted her her toned abs and long, lean legs in the two-piece. The tiny bandeau top put her ample cleavage on full display. Ana paired the sizzling look with a white shirt loosely tied around her waist. She also accessorized with layered necklaces and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The stunner styled her long hair in tousled waves. Her gorgeous makeup consisted of slight contour, subtle eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipgloss.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 57,000 likes. Ana’s dedicated followers also flocked to the comments section to compliment the fitness model. While many simply commented with fire and heart emoji, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Trying to catch my breath with your stunning beauty!” wrote a passionate fan.

“U r soooo gorgeous,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow you look amazingly beautiful,” added one commenter.

“Beautiful woman with a gorgeous body,” chimed in a different follower.

As fans are well aware, Ana isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on social media. On Friday, her fans went wild after she shared a sizzling snap of herself in a barely-there leopard-print bikini.

The Instagram influencer works hard to achieve her fit physique. In a 2015 interview with Playboy magazine, Ana briefly spoke about how people can find the motivation to work out.

“You have to start somewhere. If the gym seems intimidating, try an outdoor sport. Every little bit counts,” explained the model.

During the interview, Ana also discussed her business ventures. The stunner is the founder of the successful fitness brand, Cheri Fit. The company sells sports bras, leggings, T-shirts, and e-books.

“It’s hugely satisfying when I see people accomplish their journeys, fitness or otherwise,” said the social media mogul. “When I know others are happy, it’s a kind of gratification unlike any other. That’s why I do what I do. I want a career where I can make people’s lives better.”

To see more of Ana, be sure to check out her Instagram account.