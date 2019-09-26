Instagram Model Denise Garcia Flaunts Her Stuff In Ultra Mini Dress, Shows Ex Lonzo Ball What He’s Missing

Denise Garcia is showing off her body in the tiniest dress imaginable, and in the process she’s showing ex Lonzo Ball what he’s missing.

The Instagram model posted a revealing glimpse of herself this week wearing a pink ultra-mini dress and showing off in front of a mirror. The picture was a big hit with her nearly 600,000 followers, prompting thousands of likes and compliments.

“BOMB ASF,” one person wrote.

“Everything bout you so beautiful,” another shared.

Denise Garcia has a growing stature in the world of Instagram modeling, thanks in large part to her relationship with the now-former Los Angeles Lakers guard. Their on-again, off-again romance played a prominent role in the family’s Facebook Live reality show, Ball in the Family, and has helped Denise to gain interest across the celebrity news landscape. The couple announced last year that they were splitting up, though there have been ongoing reports that they may be getting back together.

As the USA Today‘s Lonzo Wire noted in a report this spring, the reality show appeared to hint that the two could be getting back together.

“While neither Garcia or Ball would outright admit it, the two were interviewed together by the producers, something that hasn’t happened in multiple seasons. The two appear to be more friendly than they have been in quite a while on the show,” the report noted.

That didn’t seem to go anywhere, however, and Lonzo was later spotted on outings with a new girlfriend named Ally Rossel.

Lonzo Ball has some big changes ahead, as he was part of the package of players and picks that the Lakers sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade for Anthony Davis. Ball will now be out of the shadow of LeBron James in Los Angeles, but his family could also lose the exposure that comes from playing in one of the country’s biggest media markets.

While Ball’s role on his new NBA team is still being worked out, it’s clear that Denise Garcia has a bright future on Instagram. She frequently shares sponsored pictures as she models swimwear and fashion brands, and connects with her followers by giving a glimpse of her private life and sharing some of the workouts that keep her looking so fit. Denise has managed to stay in the spotlight even as her relationship with Lonzo has fizzled out.

