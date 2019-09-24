‘TOWIE’ Star Yazmin Oukhellou Flashes Ample Cleavage In Racy Crop Top On Instagram

Another day, another sexy snapshot from The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou.

The British bombshell commanded the attention of her 507,000 followers a little over 24 hours ago as she shared a sizzling snap of herself rocking a tiny, snug-fitting silver crop top with a plunging neckline.

All eyes were on Yazmin’s curvaceous bosom as she spilled out of the sweetheart neckline. Tightly hugging her voluptuous bust, the top also allowed the TV personality to flash a generous amount of cleavage for the camera.

Yazmin’s long brunette locks were styled straight and parted down the middle without a single curl or wave in sight, flowing down her body and around her busty bosom. Unfortunately, the photo cut off right at the navel, preventing her followers from seeing what she was rocking on the lower half of her body. They could, however, catch just a glimpse of her toned stomach at the bottom of the snap.

While it was a frontal snapshot, Yazmin was not looking at the camera when the photo was taken. The TOWIE star gazed off to the side as she ran her fingers through her sleek locks.

Yazmin stood in front of a room that was adorned in white and pink flowers that complemented her smooth, sun-kissed complexion. She also looked to be standing in front of a window, though the lighting was so bright in the background it was difficult to make out much more than the flowers and green leaves behind her.

In just a little over 24 hours, Yazmin’s sexy snapshot accumulated roughly as many likes and comments as some of her other recent racy snaps.

With over 7,000 likes and 100 comments, her followers gushed about how stunning they thought she looked.

While many of her followers adored the way the tiny crop top hugged her bust, a few wanted to know more about the exact color she was wearing. The outfit, after all, gave off a hint of purple thanks to the flowers in the background.

“Your [sic] so beautiful and don’t let anyone tell you different,” one adoring follower penned.

Another added, “So glad you went dark, love the sleek look on you too!!”

As the caption of her sexy snapshot reveals, Oukhellou is rocking a new darker hair color as well as a fresh blow-dry.

As The Inquisitr reported just a few days ago, the TOWIE star has been making a habit of showing some skin and flaunting her assets on Instagram. While the comments are few and far between, some of her followers have taken to her snaps to criticize co-star James Lock for letting such a beautiful woman get away.