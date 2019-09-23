‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Wows In Tiny Bikini While Sitting In The Sand

Kate Bock wants nothing more than to be rocking a bikini on the beach.

On Sunday, September 22, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a new post to her Instagram page that had her fans talking for more reasons than one. The upload contained both a photo and a video, both of which saw the 26-year-old rocking a bikini, but in very different settings.

The new addition to Kate’s feed kicked off with a sun-kissed photo of her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. She was captured with the golden sun providing a natural spotlight to her incredible figure as she sat down in the sand, the crashing waves and near-cloudless sky behind her. Of course, a day on the beach needed the perfect swimwear, and the Canadian bombshell’s certainly did not disappoint.

The model sent pulses racing in a tiny, triangle style bikini that left very little to the imagination. It boasted a unique, crocheted design and bold colors, and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The two-piece consisted of a minuscule top with a deep neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display, while also revealing her flat midsection and sculpted abs. Its lower half was of a dangerously cheeky style the exposed Kate’s booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs, which were bent up in front of her as she enjoyed the warmth of the sun over her bronzed skin.

Unfortunately for the supermodel, her day was not spent on the beach. As noted in the caption of her post, Kate’s bikini snap was actually a throwback photo that she had intended on visualizing while she and longtime boyfriend, NBA player Kevin Love, submerged themselves in a Cryo tank at the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards. The tank hit a temperatures of minus 200 degrees, and while the swimsuit model planned to spend her time in the freezing cold thinking about her beach day, her beau had other plans.

A swipe to the second slide of the upload revealed a short video clip of Kate and her man inside the tank. Again, the model was showing off her figure in an itty-bitty bikini, while Kevin stood in front of her in a pair of black swim trunks distracting her from her warm thoughts by throwing a few playful jabs at her. The underwater boxing match when on for a few seconds, with Kate getting in a few “punches” herself, and certainly appeared to be a good distraction from the outrageous cold temperature they were experiencing.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated model definitely seemed impressed by both displays in the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 13,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her flawless figure.

“Your body is incredible,” one person wrote, while another said that Kate was “radiant.”

“So gorgeous,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kate has shown off her insane bikini body on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared a steamy selfie of her showing off her assets in the same tiny two-piece, driving her thousands of followers wild yet again.