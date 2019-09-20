Chanel West Coast Flashes The Flesh In Snakeskin Swimsuit: ‘Gotta Get That Chest Glow’

Chanel West Coast is back in the news. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper seems at her happiest in clothing that flaunts her fabulous figure. With an Instagram account showcasing just how great this star looks in swimwear, it’s of little surprise that the 31-year-old has popped up on the platform in yet another pool-appropriate look.

Chanel took to her Instagram stories earlier today. The Ridiculousness star appeared in various settings. Chanel was briefly seen in a mall setting, although the majority of her stories showed her with Fuse TV as she prepped backstage. While Chanel didn’t clarify what was going on, she did give the channel a shout-out. The star was seen being made up backstage, with a makeup artist applying some cosmetics to her chest. As to the outfit, it was definitely a sexy one. Chanel was wearing a racy snakeskin swimsuit in green shades, with a simple pair of Daisy Dukes covering up the lower half. The star appeared brunette in her story. Fans familiar with Chanel will know that this rapper and television face comes with quite the carousel of hair colors.

Chanel did also give a shout-out to Lol Cartel as the star acts as an influencer for the clothing brand. Snaps showed Chanel wearing chunky jewelry and shades in some of her story, although the makeup part saw the eyewear removed. It also came with some text.

“Gotta get that chest glow,” the star wrote, before adding a humorous “lol.”

Chanel does, indeed, come as an unusual breed. While the star may generate internet memes on account of her unique laugh, fans are learning to take this talented artist more seriously. Chanel has made headlines this year for her music, with her “Sharon Stoned” track appearing particularly popular on account of its dominatrix-style promo. Then again, Chanel is known to be a chameleon. The star went Western-style with her “Old Fashioned” track, with her most recent drop channeling a ’50s look with a plunging swimsuit.

Loading...

As to nailing her social media, this star seems to have gotten it down to an art. Speaking to Hollywood Life, the rapper admitted that she’s got some natural skills, although she did seem to know her limitations.

“I’m really good with my angles in pictures, but I do watch what I eat. I think finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me,” she said.

Chanel definitely seemed to nail her update yesterday, though, per The Inquisitr.