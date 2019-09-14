Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley Said She Would Have ‘Hanged’ The Pop Star If He Abused Children

While Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley is planning to release a tell-all book about the their relationship, it’s unclear when it will reach the hands of the public. Until then, many are sifting through old interviews to shed light on the pair’s mysterious relationship, which sparked many rumors during its existence.

According to The Daily Star, Presley addressed the Living with Michael Jackson documentary that focused on Jackson’s relationship with Gavin Arvizo in a 2003 VH1 interview.

“That was a train wreck, you know. If I had seen anything, believe me, his a** would have been hanging from a tree. I don’t know, I never saw anything like that,” she said.

Jackson was eventually charged with molesting Arvizo when he was 13 in a 2005 trial. After the trial, Jackson was found not guilty of four counts of molesting a minor and four counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him.

The King of Pop denied the allegations until his death in 2009. With the release of HBO’s Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck leveled similar allegations against the singer, accusing him of sexually abusing them as children. Jackson’s family continues to defend him, as do those that were closest to him, including his former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, who believes that the accusations are motivated by money ⁠— not truth.

Per The Inquisitr, Fiddes claims that the 2005 trial was tough on Jackson. During a talk with The Daily Mirror after the release of Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which aims to discredit Leaving Neverland, Fiddes opened up about just how much the accusations affected Jackson’s life and mindset.

“It was clear after the verdict he was never going to be able to click his fingers and be back in Michael Jackson mode again. He was like a walking deadman by the end. Eating and sleeping was a battle, he was just a complete mess.”

According to The Sun, Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed stands by his film. He also spoke about what he believes is a “ferocity” when it comes to the disbelief about the sexual abuse allegations, and revealed that he received many “hostile” death threats as well as attacks on him and his family.

“It certainly hasn’t cowed either me or HBO. I stand by every second of the film and so does HBO,” he said.

Critics believe that Robson and Safechuck timed the accusations after Jackson’s death so the late pop star wouldn’t be able to defend himself. But according to Reed, he attempted to poke holes in the pair’s stories every which way and determined that they were legitimate.