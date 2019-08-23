Joy Corrigan Shows Off Long Legs In Steampunk Desert Snap

American bombshell Joy Corrigan might be best known for her sizzling beach snaps, but it seems that the blonde beauty is ready to trade her tropical scene for the desert. The North Carolina native recently sent pulses racing by posting to Instagram a picture of herself modeling a sultry steampunk outfit in preparation for music festival Burning Man.

Burning Man is a week long music and cultural festival that takes place at the end of August each year in the northwestern deserts of Nevada. More than 70,000 people went to Burning Man last year, from celebrities to moguls like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, according to Business Insider.

It seems that Joy is ready to be one of the “Burners” as she posted her intended attire for the event. In the picture, she dons the teeniest of metallic bralettes that shows off ample amount of underboob, as well as showcasing her toned midriff. Joy paired the 70s style top with a corseted inspired mini skirt, with ties that expose every part of long tanned legs. For footwear, the American beauty wore knee-high steampunk inspired platform boots, with buckles that continue all the way up her shin. Joy completed the look with a cheeky military-inspired cap.

To set the mood for the picture, Joy poses in a desert scene, head down as the harsh sun beams down.

Within less than an hour, the snapshot earned nearly 2,000 likes and just shy of 75 comments.

“Love this!!” wrote fellow Instagram influencer Kristina Basham.

“So much yes,” echoed another fan, with a pink heart and fire emoji included.

“So beautiful and perfect,” concluded model CoryAnne Roberts, adding two yellow heart emoji.

The blonde beauty seemed to be in good spirits looking forward to the weekend, as she also posted to social media a video in honor of “Friyay.”

In the short clip, Joy performs her “Friyay dance” at a shooting set to celebrate the end of the work week. The attire she modeled included fashionable black leather high-waisted pants and a retro-inspired purple cheetah-print bomber with yellow cuffs. She completed the outfit with a chic bun and gold oversized earrings.

In the video, Joy shakes her booty before playfully laughing and turning around towards the camera.

Within the hour, it had been viewed over 4,000 times and earned more than 1,200 likes.

“Love everything about this!” gushed fellow model Anastassija Makarenko, adding a heart eye emoji.

“Crushing ittt,” added model Noel Capri, who included a fist bump emoji.

“Can you be my dance coach, please?!?!?” joked a third fan.