Anna Faris Sparks Worry After Picture Shows Her Looking ‘Scary Skinny’ After Chris Pratt’s Wedding

Anna Faris is sparking some worry after the actress was seen in a photograph looking, as one outlet called it, “scary skinny.”

The pictures were shared this week by Radar Online, which noted that Anna has drawn the worry of fans in the past for her very slight frame, largely since she and then-husband Chris Pratt announced in July 2017 that they were separating after eight years of marriage. The report noted that the 42-year-old actress looked “skeletal and pale” in a shot from October 2018, and the latest shots have drawn even more concern.

The celebrity gossip outlet published photos showing her again looking very skinny this week, expressing concerns for her health and hinting that it could have something to do with her ex’s new relationship.

The outlet noted that the photograph was snapped just after Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married in a ceremony on July 8. The two had a very quick engagement, walking the aisle just six months after Chris had popped the question to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s daughter, who is 10 years his junior.

At the time of their divorce, both Chris and Anna said that they were splitting amicably, and it appears that the two have been able to maintain a good relationship. Anna told said on her Unqualified podcast that she was happy for Chris and Katherine after their engagement, and revealed that Chris had shared the news shortly after he popped the question.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘You know, I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahhh, that’s amazing.’ And I texted him back like, ‘Just want to remind you I’m an ordained minister!'”

There have been some concerns raised about Anna’s health in the past, Radar Online noted. The report pointed to an unnamed insider who told Us Weekly last year that Anna has been drinking frequently, which has consumed her life.

“She does not have a healthy diet and starts drinking early in the day,” a source told the outlet.

It appears to have been an all-round rough week for Anna Faris. Just after the photos of her worryingly slight frame were published, she came under fire for allegedly stealing material to post on Instagram. After Heather McDonald gained popularity for Barbie sketches shared on Instagram, Anna allegedly ripped off the act and published one of her own.

Anna Faris Caught Looking Scary Skinny After Ex Chris Pratt's Wedding – Radar Online https://t.co/qYFWxVqRju — Arnold Schwarzenegge (@ArnoldSchwarz24) August 12, 2019

As OK! Magazine reported, Heather didn’t seem too happy and let Faris know about it in the comment section of one of the posts.