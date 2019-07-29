Amber Heard Sizzles In A Red Bikini On A Yacht

Amber's showing some skin in her red-hot bikini look.

Amber Heard is showing off her fit and toned body in a red-hot bikini look in sizzling new photos. The stunning star was spotted soaking up the sun in a pretty skimpy two-piece swimwear look while enjoying Italy’s Amalfi Coast on July 27, as the pictures showed her enjoying some downtime with a few girlfriends while out on the water.

The Daily Mail published the candid snaps of the talented Aquaman and Magic Mike XXL actor looking seriously fit and toned as she enjoyed the Italian sunshine on the boat while rocking the skimpy red triangle two-piece that perfectly showcased her flat and toned middle and a tattoo across her ribs.

The paparazzi photos showed 33-year-old Heard laying on her back to get her tan on while enjoying her European vacation with friends. She tied her long blonde hair up and away from her face into a scraped back bun on the top of her head.

She opted to accessorize her plunging red bikini look with several long chain necklaces around her neck as well as a gold bracelet on her right wrist.

The new sizzling bikini snaps recently published online came shortly after Amber was spotted in another stunning and pretty revealing swimwear look earlier this week.

Amber Heard showcases her incredible figure in a tiny red bikini https://t.co/H4JzdBWGXD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amber was spotted flashing some skin in a skintight white swimsuit as she continued to soak up the sun in Italy while in Europe for the Giffoni Film Festival.

Though Heard didn’t share any bikini or bathing suit looks herself, the star did give fans a glimpse at her time in Italy on her Instagram page on July 28.

The star, who as The Associated Press recently reported is currently caught in a nasty legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp, shared a snap of herself in Capri as she sat on what appeared to be the edge of a boat.

Amber stunned in a long red gown as she sat above the sea with her hair tied back and a glam necklace around her neck.

As for how the star got the insane body she was showing off in her bikini, she previously revealed that she did some serious training for her role in Aquaman that got her in uber-fit shape.

“For Aquaman, I did six months of rigorous training. It was a lot of weight and strength training, as well as special martial arts training. By the end, I was working out for five hours a day,” Heard told Shape back in February.

However, she added that when she’s not training for a big role, she does tend to go a little easier on herself when it comes to her exercise routine.

“When I’m not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life so that I enjoy it and it doesn’t feel like an obligation,” Heard said, adding that her go-to for getting her blood pumping is running.