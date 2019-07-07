Gizele Oliveira Dons Leopard-Print Bikini In Ibiza

Gizele Oliveira is keeping up with the beautiful weather by enjoying some time in beautiful Ibiza. One of her newer Instagram posts show her rocking a leopard-print bikini, and fans seem to love it. The swimsuit included a very structured top with thin straps, along with a high-waisted pair of bottoms. While it was hard to see all of the details of the swimsuit in the first photo, she shared a total of four images. The final photo of the series showed Gizele posing from the side, revealing that the bottoms had a thong-like cut. The model stood by the ocean on some rocky terrain, and wore her hair down in a heavy right part. She added a splash of color with bright bracelets, and wore a couple of necklaces too. The first photo showed Oliveira looking at the distance with her arms by her sides.

On the other hand, the second photo was in black and white, and showed her from the side, while looking down. The third photo, on the other side, was in color. It was a cute selfie that she took with her right hand, as she placed her left hand on her head. You could see the necklaces in better detail, as well as see that she only wore minimal makeup, if at all.

Since then, Oliveira’s also shared photos of her daily outfit, which was quite chic and sporty at the same time. The model shared a series of three photos, as she wore a shiny, white ruffled dress. It appeared to be a man’s shirt that she wore as a dress, but it could have been made for a woman. Considering how well it fits her, that’s likely the case. Gizele accessorized with a necklace and a beige or yellow handbag, while wearing her hair pulled back in a slightly off-center part.

Previously, Gizele spoke with Rose Inc. about her modeling career, and gave some insight on her beauty routines.

“I like relaxing in the morning and having some time to myself, maybe scrolling through Instagram so I have enough time to wake up properly and do things without rushing.”

“If I didn’t wash my hair, I don’t brush it. If I did wash it, then I let it dry out naturally,” she added, describing her hair care.

Loading...