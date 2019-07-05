Russian Bombshell Viki Odintcova Flaunts Incredible Booty In New Instagram Snap

Russian model Viki Odintcova — famous on Instagram and her home country for being associated with Maxim magazine, recently took to her page and wowed her 4.8 million fans with a new picture — one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the latest capture, the model could be seen wearing a black, off-the-shoulders bodysuit while leaning against a sports bike. As she struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans.

The stunner let her brunette tresses down, looked straight into the camera, and smiled slightly to strike a pose. She accessorized with a silver bracelet and kept it natural and sexy by opting for minimal makeup.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Thailand and it was snapped by famous Russian photographer, Mavrin — who is also vacationing in Thailand with his model girlfriend, Nata Lee.

As of this writing, and within a few hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 70,000 likes and over 460 comments where fans could be seen drooling over Viki’s perfect figure.

“You are too good to be true, I can’t take my eyes off you,” one of her fans wrote, referring to the all-time classic song by Frankie Valli.

Another fan said that he would like to take Viki out on a date because he is in love with her.

Prior to posting the said snap, Viki shared yet another sultry picture with her fans where she could be seen wearing a stylish yellow dress with black prints. The short dress not only provided a glimpse of her pert booty as she turned around to pose for the camera, but its plunging neckline also allowed the model to flaunt her never-ending cleavage.

She let her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. In terms of her accessories, she carried a brown bag and accessorized with a delicate silver cross pendant.

As of this writing, the picture accrued more than 200,000 likes and around 1,750 comments where fans showered the hot model with various compliments.

According to an article by The Shot Connect, Viki revealed that she is a romantic person and also talked about the kind of guys that she likes to date.

“I love surprises, to watch drama movies and walk in the rain,” Viki said.