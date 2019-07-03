Alexis Ren Shows Off Flexibility In Thong Ballet Leotard & Instagram Asks ‘Are You Really Human?’

Alexis Ren is showing off her “first love” to fans.

It’s no secret that Alexis has amazing moves, and she’s shown them off as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Yesterday, the YouTube star took to her Instagram account to share not one but four sexy new photos of herself showing off her flexibility in an NSFW ballet ensemble. In the first image shared for her 13 million-plus fans, Ren stands against a light-colored background and strikes a sexy pose.

In the shot, the stunner leans her head back, bending her torso and legs in different directions. The beauty wears her short, dark locks in a low bun and appears to be wearing very minimal makeup in the sexy shot. Ren poses in profile, and her stunning figure is on full display in a nude-colored leotard that has a thong back. The brunette beauty completes her look with a pair of ivory-colored ballet shoes.

In the second image in the series, Ren bends over and adjusts her ballet shoes. The beauty looks directly into the camera and looks nothing short of amazing. In the third image in the series, Ren sits in a chair and holds her legs with her arms. This time, she wears her long, dark locks down and straight and once again, she looks stunning. In the last image, Alexis shows off her flexibility once again, this time posing on a black chair.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the 22-year-old a ton of attention with over 936,000 likes in addition to 4,300-plus comments. While some followers commented on the series of images to let Ren know how amazing she looks, countless others commented on her sexy outfit.

“Are u really human? i’m still not sure,” one follower asked.

“I’ve never appreciated the art of ballet so much until now, thank you,” another fan commented.

“You are just stunning and the sweetest too,” another fan chimed in.

Over the past few weeks, the model had been sharing photos of her tropical vacation with her loyal Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell went makeup-free in an up close and personal shot. In the sultry image, Ren puts one hand in her hair and looks directly into the camera, rocking a slight smile on her face. Her hair and her body are soaking wet in the snapshot, and it appears as though she just went for a dip in the ocean.

This post also garnered her a lot of attention with over 421,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments.