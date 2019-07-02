Becky G, 22, Stuns In 2 Tiny Animal-Print Bikinis In Hot New Photos

Becky's rocking two sizzling bikinis while vacationing in Ibiza.

Becky G is bringing the heat in two animal-print bikinis. The stunning 22-year-old singer was showing off her toned body and serious curves in several new photos posted to her Instagram account this week as she treated her more than 19.2 million followers with a look at her soaking up the sun while on vacation in Europe.

The “Shower” singer sizzled in the pictures by first posing for the camera in a skimpy bikini made up of a fierce leopard-print top and a pair of black bottoms with ties across both hips. Becky posed laying on her side while getting wet in the swimming pool as she slicked her hair back away from her face.

The star also opted to keep her eyes covered from the beating down sun with a pair of glamorous shades on her eyes.

In the second snap in the multi-photo upload, Becky stuck out her tongue and looked up toward the sky as she enjoyed a dip in the pool at her hotel on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

But that wasn’t the only look at her toned bikini body the Empire actress treated her millions of followers with.

She also showed off some serious skin while laying on her front during a luxury trip on a yacht.

The second set of bikini snaps shared to her Instagram account on July 1 showed Becky taking a trip on the water in an orange, string bikini top while her long dark hair was flowing in the breeze.

Rocking an animal-print once again, the musician – who’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Pitbull, Lil Jon, and Sean Paul – paired her bright top with a pair of snakeskin-print bottoms.

With the stunning scenery visible behind her, Becky placed her hand on her chin as she lay down while rocking another pair of fun shades. The star paired the bikini look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the caption, Becky G made it pretty clear that she was enjoying her downtime in Ibiza by telling her followers that she “saw some pretty dope s**t today.”

But there’s no doubting that the star put a whole lot of hard work into getting the body she has now.

“I personally hated working out when I first started, but then I noticed it was the one thing I did for myself. It gave me more energy and made me feel more confident,” she previously revealed in an interview with Marie Claire.

“I started rolling with it. I love going for jogs and walks in the morning with my cousin. Sometimes we do sunrise walks where we’ll be up before the sun comes up and by the time it does we’re up and going,” she continued of staying healthy.

Becky also revealed her more intense go-to exercise, telling the outlet that she’d started MMA training.

“I also started training MMA, mixed martial arts to keep it fun,” she said, calling it “stress relieving.”