Christie Brinkley, 65, Shows Off Killer Legs In Insanely Short Shorts & Instagram Thinks She’s ‘Perfection’

Christie Brinkley truly is an ageless wonder.

As fans of the supermodel know. Brinkley is one of the OG’s in the modeling world and she paved the way for other models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. While she’s well-known for posing in high-fashion spreads, she also keeps her legion of fans up-to-date with photos and videos of her everyday life on Instagram. In the most recent image shared for her legion of fans, Brinkley looks nothing short of stunning while she celebrates Pride Month.

In the newest photo shared with her 500,000-plus fans, Brinkley appears in her backyard where she is setting a beautiful dinner table. The mother of three appears to be working on one of the flower pieces as she steps up onto a chair and exposes her killer legs to her legion of fans. The blonde-haired beauty keeps one leg straight while putting the other one up on a chair and her toned and tanned legs are fully on display in the shot.

The 65-year-old can be seen rocking an incredibly short pair of white shorts that leave very little to be desired. On top, the model celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow colored sweater. She wears her long, blonde locks pulled halfway back and appears to be sporting minimal makeup for the occasion. The other few photos in the post show Brinkley enjoying some quality time with friends and family both inside as well as outside at the dinner table. Since the post went live it’s already earned the bombshell plenty of attention with nearly 100 comments.

While some of Brinkley’s fans took to the post to let the model know how beautiful she looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure. A few more fans had no words for the jaw-dropping photo and commented using only emoji instead.

“Seriously, u make women my age look ancient,” one follower wrote on the post.

“You look amazing and 25,” another Instagram user wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Perfection,” one more user chimed in with a rainbow emoji.

Just last week, Christie stunned her fans by sharing a photo from a new shoot that she just took part in. As The Inquisitr shared, the mother of three appears front and center in the photo, standing on the edge of a dock and looking directly into the camera. Christie wears her long, blonde locks curled and in a side ponytail with a few strands falling around her face. The bombshell also rocks a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, lipgloss, and blush. She completed the angelic look with a flowing white gown and the image earned her upwards of 300 comments.

Fans can stay up-to-date on all of Brinkley’s photos by following her on Instagram.