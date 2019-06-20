Jordyn Woods Looks Deeply Worried On Gym Run After Kylie Jenner Admitted Being ‘Scared’ Of Her

Jordyn Woods has been photographed looking deeply worried. The 21-year-old’s latest gym outing has been snapped by the Daily Mail, and it isn’t showing the model in her usually confident mode.

Photos showed Jordyn leaving her workout in Studio City, California on June 20. Jordyn’s fit curves were on display via trendy black leggings and a jacket-covered sports bra. Her face appeared to have worry written all over it, though. While the odd paparazzi shot will show any celebrity in a non-smiling moment, today’s snaps all showed Woods with worried, downwards-gazing, or otherwise troubled facial expressions.

It’s been less than a day since Jordyn’s former best friend Kylie Jenner revealed being frightened of Jordyn – the Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer showing the family’s reaction to Woods’ cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came with words from the 21-year-old makeup mogul, per The Inquisitr.

“I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

Kylie revealed that she’s called her best friend to discuss the scandal, but that Woods “didn’t really say anything.” Jordyn simply cried. News of Woods’ scandal broke in February. The model admitted to “kissing” Khloe’s then-boyfriend on her Red Table Talk interview.

The Daily Mail reports that Woods took to her Instagram stories following today’s sweat session. She shared photos of her workout. While the squats and lunges shared followed Woods’ usual behavior – the model is a fitness fiend – the paparazzi shots of Jordyn leaving her workout suggested something might be on her mind.

Jordyn’s exit from the gym appeared low-key. Jordyn hadn’t opted for a made-up look. The hood from her zip-up jacket was over her head. The model was solo as she exited the venue carrying her phone, car keys, and a gym bag in blacks and whites. One picture of Jordyn looking to the ground seemed particularly concerning.

Loading...

Kylie hasn’t been spotted with her former best friend since February. While the two attended the same venue for a birthday party earlier this month, no confirmation has emerged that the two communicated. Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guesthouse in February. The pair’s joint social media pictures ceased, which left fans wondering if the friendship was shattered. After all, Khloe Kardashian is Kylie’s half-sister.

Hopefully, for Woods, today’s photos simply show her in a caught-off-guard moment. That said, pictures of Woods looking concerned following Kylie’s revelations are going to prove a talking point.