Christina Anstead Sends Touching Father’s Day Shout-Out To Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa

Flip Or Flop and Christina On The Coast star Christina Anstead showed that she’s still on good terms with her ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa on Sunday when she sent him a touching Father’s Day shout out via Instagram.
In the post — a photo of Christina and her father at her recent wedding to Ant Anstead — Christina paid tribute to all of the dads in her life. She ended the caption with a special message for Tarek and a nod to the two children they share.
“Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore,” she wrote.
As Redbook notes, Christina and Tarek were married for seven years before they divorced in 2017. They had been together since the 2000s and were both working as real estate agents until the housing market went belly-up in 2008 thanks to the stock market crash. The two downsized their lifestyles and Tarek started flipping houses i.e. refurbishing old/abandoned homes and reselling them for a profit. Christina handled the interior design side of things and their partnership would become the premise for their hit HGTV show, Flip Or Flop.
The series became a huge success but, as House Beautiful notes, they faced lots of personal struggles behind the scenes including Tarek’s two cancer diagnoses. Christina also suffered a miscarriage and went through in-vitro fertilization to conceive the couple’s second child. The marriage didn’t survive these trials and Tarek filed for divorce in 2016.
Christina remarried in December of last year and as Entertainment Tonight notes, the couple is on a “babymoon” together in Sedona Arizona. The real estate agent turned HGTV star recently told her Instagram followers that she’s currently in the last week of her second trimester and you can get a glimpse of her baby bump in one of her vacation photos.
Enjoying the last week of my second trimester by hiking to the Cathedral Rock Vortex. Thank you @laubergesedona for arranging this magical hike. The vortex vibes have us feeling relaxed and zen. ????✨. Rest of the day will consist of a pregnancy massage followed by custom crystal bracelet making and a sunset dinner. ????????. #babymoon #laubergedesedona #laubergewedding
She has also previously gushed about how well her family has blended with Ant’s as he has two kids from a previous relationship.
“It’s awesome. It’s exactly how it should be,” she said of their family dynamic.
“The goal is for the kids to feel happy and settled and that’s what we want… So that really is how we live, and how he projects it, and that’s just his personality. Trust me, it’s the best possible situation for everybody.”
Tarek El Moussa also shared a heartwarming post on Sunday that featured his kids with Christina. The clip that he posted is a sneak peek of his new digital series for HGTV, Tarek Flip Side. The show will premiere in August on HGTV.com, People Magazine reports.
She almost knocked me out!!????????????!!..Hands down the best video I have ever posted!!!❤️❤️❤️ . You are all a part of my life and this video is so special to me so I hope you enjoy!! . Here are some clips of my new digital series that will be airing soon!! . As you all know I just adore and love my munchkins more then anything in the world! . Everything I do is for them! I want to be better for them! I want to be happy for them! I must be the best man possible for them! . I hope you have an amazing day today everyone!! I’m filled with joy on this day because I know I’m with all that matters❤️ . . SIDE NOTE- DO YOU LIKE THE PART WHERE TAY UPPER CUTS ME IN THE CHIN????????????…we box and do Jiu Jitsu at the house!! What are you up to today!?:) .