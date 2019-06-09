Braless Olivia Culpo Puts Deep Cleavage & Chiseled Thigh On Display In Sultry Instagram Pic

The stunning model flaunted her spectacular figure in a plunging white dress, toasting a tall glass of rosé wine at the posh Rosé Fest 2019.

Once again, Olivia Culpo is turning up the heat on Instagram with another sizzling post.

On Saturday, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model spent the day frolicking in the sun and sipping wine at the upscale Rosé Fest 2019. Hosted just one day after National Rosé Day, the event was put together by Sterling Vineyards, the celebrated winery based near Calistoga, in California.

For the festive occasion, Olivia jetted off to Napa to toast the special day in the grandiose scenery of the iconic Napa Valley. While there, the former Miss Universe had a blast savoring some fabulous rosé wine and sharing a few laughs with a tight group of friends, as seen in a number of photos and videos shared to her Instagram Stories.

As she partied the day away, Olivia didn’t forget her adoring social media fans. Since this was her first-ever trip to Napa, as she herself pointed out in her Instagram Stories, Olivia wanted to share the elating experience with her massive following. As such, she was more than happy to pose for a glamorous shot, one that captured a bit of the scenic view and gave fans an idea of the bubbly atmosphere that she enjoyed at the swanky event.

Barely containing her excitement to share the snazzy pic with her 4.1 million Instagram followers, Olivia posted the photo in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. Despite the early hour, her pic quickly caught the eye of her fans, amassing more than 96,000 likes in addition to nearly 460 comments.

Olivia sent temperatures soaring with her sizzling snap. The lavish decor aside, the 27-year-old stunner captured the attention of her fans with her seductive posture and head-turning outfit.

Photographed on an elegant-looking sofa – with a couple of posh rosé wine bottles chilling on a nearby table, and the lush Napa forests looming in the background – Olivia flaunted her flawless figure in a chic white dress. Boasting a plunging neckline and a flowy, asymmetric design, the airy frock had almost an ethereal look to it, highlighting her lithe frame.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Olivia paired her exquisite outfit with an elegant pair of maroon strappy heels. Her choice of footwear beautifully complimented her chestnut-brown tresses, which she styled in delicate, soft waves for the occasion. Wanting to let her dress speak for itself, she opted to skip on flashy jewelry, leaving her vast décolletage unadorned.

The Rhode Island-born beauty looked nothing short of spectacular in the eye-catching dress. Not one to shy away from showing some serious skin in daring outfits, Olivia put her deep cleavage on full display in the dangerously low-cut frock. To make matters even more enticing, she went braless underneath the form-fitting number, sending pulses racing among her vast base of admirers. At the same time, the stunning Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showed off her endless pins in the thigh-skimming number, giving fans an eyeful of her long, lean legs.

Channeling her inner seductress, Olivia struck a sultry pose in the skin-baring snap. Clutching a tall glass of wine in one hand, she put her busty assets and chiseled thighs front and center, all the while looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze.

As expected, the photo stirred a lot of enthused reactions from her fans, as people took to the comments section to gush over Olivia’s statuesque beauty.

“Wowowwwww [sic],” read one message, trailed by a trio of fire emoji.

“She a goddesssss,” wrote another person, ending their post with a heart emoji.

“How could Danny amendola [sic] let you go?? One of life’s great mysteries…,” penned a third Instagram user, making a reference to Olivia’s recent break-up with the NFL player.