Alessandra Ambrosio’s Minuscule Black Bikini Is Heating Things Up On Instagram

Summer is quickly approaching, and that is one of many reasons fans are constantly seeing Alessandra Ambrosio rocking a bikini on Instagram. Another reason is simply that she looks darn good in them, and her latest upload is certainly proof of that.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the popular social media platform on Wednesday, June 5, to indulge her impressive 9.9 million-user following in yet another sizzling snap of her in a bikini that is certainly heating things up on her page. The new post included an aerial shot of the 38-year-old laying on her back in the sand and surrounded by crystal clear water, giving Alessandra’s fans a glimpse at every inch of her flawless figure, and the minuscule two-piece that she attempted to cover up in.

With her hands stretched up high over her head, the Brazilian bombshell put her barely-there black bikini top — which is from her own swimwear brand GAL Floripa — on display, as well as the insane amount of cleavage that it flaunted through its low, scoop neckline and sexy cutout that hit right in the middle of her voluptuous chest. The piece barely contained the model’s assets, cutting off just below them to and expose her flat midsection and rock hard abs.

As for the bottom half of her ensemble, Alessandra sported a matching set of black bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. Their cheeky design left the babe’s curvy booty on display almost in its entirety as she posed with one long, toned leg crossed over the other, providing a look at all of her dangerous curves.

Alessandra opted to forgo adding accessories to her tiny beach day look, letting her incredible figure take center stage in the sexy snap. She wore her brunette tresses down, which floated in the shallow water around her and perfectly framed her face that was done up with a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the former lingerie model went absolutely wild for the latest eye-popping addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the steamy post has already racked up well over 130,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds took their love for the photo to the comments section as well, where they left compliments for the beauty and her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful photo,” one person wrote, while another said that Alessandra was a “queen.”

Loading...

“Okay this has to be one of the hottest pictures I have ever seen,” commented a third.

Alessandra’s post wasn’t just to show off her impressive bikini body but also sent an important message to her followers. June 5 was World Environment Day, and the model used the caption of her upload to remind fans that every single person has a role to play in protecting the planet.