Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Hard Body In Skimpy Outfit On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her extremely toned body on social media. The actress/singer took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself in a racy ensemble.

On Thursday, JLo posted a photograph of herself flaunting her fabulous figure. The Hustlers star is seen sporting a pair of skin-tight blue ombre leggings in the picture.

The form fitting pants hugged Lopez’s curves and showcased her famous booty. Jen added a dark blue sports bra to the outfit, which put her ample cleavage on full display.

However, it was Jennifer’s rock hard, six pack abs that steal the show in the sexy snapshot, along with her muscular and toned arms.

In the picture, JLo poses as she wraps her arm around a pole and leans back to flaunt the results of all of her trips to the gym.

Jen has her long, caramel-colored hair worn in loose waves that fall down her back, and covers the top of her mane with a light purple beanie.

Lopez rocks a full face of makeup for the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows and dramatic lashes. Jennifer dons a bronzed glow all over her body, and used highlighter to her face to add to the shimmer.

JLo finishes off her look with pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, recently got engaged, and are said to be planning a lavish wedding.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” an insider told Life & Style.

As many fans already know, JLo has been married three times in the past. She married Ojani Noa in 1997, before calling it quits one year later.

The singer then wed dancer in 2001. They divorced two years later in 2003. In 2004 JLo walked down the aisle with Mark Anthony. The couple were married for ten years and share two children together, twins Max and Emme.

Lopez was also previously engaged to actor Ben Affleck, but the pair called it quits before making it to the alter.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s racy photos by following her on Instagram.