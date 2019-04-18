Sofia Jamora Is Dancing In A String Bikini, Instagram Struggles To Cope

Instagram’s video feature is proving popular today.

On April 18, Sofia Jamora took to the platform for an update.

The video shows this Californian-born model in what appears to be her favorite getup – a string bikini. Dancing seductively to loud rap music, Sofia is filmed close up. The camera makes sure to showcase this girl’s every curve, as does her tiny cream two-piece.

Bathed in sunlight, Sofia is seen putting her arms above her head. Hips are swaying, thighs are being stroked, and a cheeky tug of her bikini top completes the physique flaunting. Arguably, there’s a lot to flaunt. With a peachy behind, bronzed cleavage, and taut abs, Jamora has her edge on the competition. The video also shows this model’s face. Sofia spends most of the video with her eyes either closed or directly looking at the viewer. As the camera moves from full-frontal to side shot, Sofia turns her head provocatively for a final flourish.

Sofia has 2.6 million Instagram followers. Given their comments, they’re struggling to cope. One even struggled to type a full sentence.

“Cant w you”

The comment may have been a reply to Sofia’s provocative caption – it tells fans not to “sleep” on her. Another fan confirmed that they were “definitely not.”

Today’s video comes some weeks after The Inquisitr reported Sofia taking to Instagram for a “Strawberry Saturday” post. Once again, a bikini was donned, although the March 31 outfit came as a hot pink two-piece.

A healthy Instagram following isn’t the sole way for a model to earmark her status. Coachella 2019 has seen countless models join high-profile celebrities for the annual Californian gathering. While A-Listers such as Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid have dominated Coachella-related headlines, lower-profile faces haven’t gone unnoticed. Alongside models Lele Pons and Valentina Fradegrada, Sofia attended the event. She updated her Instagram from Coachella in a sideboob-flashing Fendi dress.

Choosing to attend Coachella’s Revolve Festival also put Jamora within close proximity of the world’s highest-paid model, Kendall Jenner, per Forbes. While no pictures of the two have emerged, Jamora does seem to channel the same love of vintage snaps seen by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

A flirty diner snap formed Jamora’s update just last month. Today’s post comes with higher engagement, as is frequently the case with videos. Within five hours of being posted, the April 18 video had accumulated over 460,000 views.

Jamora’s Instagram account is followed by fellow models Sierra Skye, Ana Cheri, Tammy Hebrow, and Eriana Blanco.