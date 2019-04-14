Instagram Sensation Cindy Kimberly Leaves Little To The Imagination In Risque Ensemble

Social media sensation Cindy Kimberly, who has successfully gained more than 5.3 million followers on the photo-sharing website, recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new, racy picture, which became an instant hit among her fans.

In the snap, the 20-year-old stunner could be seen wearing a barely there white bra which allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The model accessorized with a pendant, which drew attention to her bare chest, a black bracelet, an official festival wristband, and a printed bandanna on her head.

She let her pink hair down, wore a full face of makeup, comprised of a rose-pink shade of lipstick, a thin layer of eyeliner, and some highlighter eye shadow, as well as some soft pink blusher. The model tilted her head slightly and held her hair with one hand to pose for the picture.

The picture was captured while the model attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, and like many other models, the outfit was sponsored for the model by fashion brand, Revolve.

The picture racked up more than 156,000 likes and 850 comments, as fans expressed their admiration for the stunner in explicit terms. Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Cindy is one of the hottest models on Instagram, and she deserves more recognition than she already has, while another one said the Cindy is the sexiest model alive.

Prior to posting the picture, Cindy treated her fans to another picture where she could be seen posing with a fellow model while sitting in a garden. In the snap, Cindy provided a full view of her ensemble to the fans and showed off her dangerously short skirt that she paired with the bra. The other model could be seen donning a pair of jeans, which she teamed with a printed bandeau-style top. The picture racked up 136,000 likes and 300 comments shortly after having been posted.

Per an article by The Headline Planet, the hot model also shared two pictures from the Revolve festival and brunch where she could be seen donning a rainbow-colored bandeau bra with a matching skirt that accentuated her figure. In one of the pictures, she provided her front view, while in the other, she turned her back toward the camera and looked back to strike a very sultry pose. The front view racked up more than 459,000 likes, while the other one amassed 392,000 likes, which shows that the model is immensely popular on Instagram.