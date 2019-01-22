Scheana Marie Dishes On Her Dating Life, Says Fans Will See More Of Adam Spott On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Marie will continue to share moments from her dating life on the show.

Scheana Marie opened up about her dating life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

Following an awkward date with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed viewers of the Bravo TV reality show will be seeing more of her dating life as the season continues.

“You’ll see more dating from me because there’s another guy you’ll see me go on a date with later on,” she revealed on January 21. “You’ll see more of me and Adam, you’ll see how this all plays out towards the end of the season.”

Throughout the first several episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Scheana has been spending tons of time with Adam, who also works at SUR Restaurant. However, despite her advances, the two haven’t begun dating, nor has any hanky-panky occurred.

As for what else fans can expect to see from the coming episodes, Scheana revealed that she and the other women of the show, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Brittany Cartwright, will be embarking on a girls trip to Solvang before heading to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“That was the best trip this group has ever had, it was such a good group who went and it was so much fun,” Scheana recalled.

Fans will also soon see the engagement party of Jax Taylor and his new fiancée, Brittany.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott may not be a couple quite yet but when it comes to their connection, they seem to be great friends and Scheana has spoken highly of him on many occasions.

Just months ago, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Scheana Marie spoke of the back and forth antics between herself and Adam and said fans will have to watch the show to see how things end up between them.

“You just have to watch next season,” she teased. “We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with. I don’t even know if we know … We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend.”

“All of my single girlfriends live on the west side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives, so he’s my plus one,” she continued. “I bring him along and then it works out. Because I’m literally, like, the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.