Lauren Sanchez Reportedly Boasted About Jeff Bezos Affair And Showed Off His X-Rated Selfies, Per ‘Page Six’

Lauren Sanchez allegedly bragged about her affair with the world’s richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and even showed his x-rated selfies to friends before their relationship was revealed, according to a report published on Thursday by Page Six.

A source said that Lauren had “loose lips” about the relationship and forwarded his explicit text messages to her friends. The purported couple has since been covered by numerous outlets after the National Enquirer splashed them earlier this week.

The alleged text messages include several shirtless selfies, a photograph of his genitals, and a whole host of sexually oriented text messages. One source who claimed to have seen the photograph of Bezos’ genitalia that he sent Sanchez told Page Six that the Amazon CEO is “big.”

“I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon,” read one of the text messages allegedly sent by Bezos and cited by the Daily Mail.

“I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.”

Some of the other text messages he supposedly sent were a little more explicit in nature.

“I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently. And maybe in the morning wake you up and not be quite so gentle with you,” read one of these messages.

“I am so full of love for you. My heart is growing just so it can have room for you. It’s bigger than it’s ever been and still swelling.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

It is claimed that Bezos and Sanchez have been in a relationship for eight months and during that time, they enjoyed a private jet rendezvous, intimate dinners, and sleepovers at each other’s marital homes.

The report alleges that the couple first got together at an event honoring the Oscar-winning film Manchester By The Sea. That would have been nine months ago and several months before Sanchez is thought to have split from her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Sanchez is yet to comment on the text messages or her alleged affair with Bezos. Bezos too is yet to say anything publicly about the relationship, although a source close to him has insisted that they only began seeing each other after he and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, had split up.