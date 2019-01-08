Demi Rose Rocks Hot Pink Bikini On Instagram

Model Demi Rose shared a bikini pic with her fans today, and she revealed that she’s “Having the best time over here!” The Instagram beauty wore a hot pink ensemble, including a bikini top, matching bottoms, and a gold cover-up that she tied around her waist. Demi also had a crossbody bag on, plus held a giant drink in her right hand as she propped her elbows on the bar. She wore her hair in crimped curls, along with a necklace and light pink lipstick. She also smiled as she posed for the photo, and certainly looked like she was having a great time.

The Hotelito Azul Tulum is located in Mexico, and offers villas, ocean front suites, and garden suites. Rose’s Instagram Stories also revealed more of what it looks like there, as she captioned one of the videos “Cutest hotel ever.” The rooms are right on the beach, plus there are rustic-styled balconies that overlook palm trees and the ocean. She’s also shared photos of her breakfast, lunch, and a photo of her holding up a bible verse, James 4:4. Demi doesn’t often share religious material, but the verse she chose was titled, “Not Of This World.” The verse is about doing what God wants you to do, versus what the world wants you to do, as it also adds that “You can’t be of the world and do what God has called you to do; it’s a conflict of interest.”

It’s hard to know if this is the hotel that Rose has been at for a while, or if she just arrived. Her prior two posts were geo-tagged Tulum, Qunitana Roo. Many celebrities were just in the area, or still are soaking up the sun, as it’s a well-known area for luxury resorts.

Demi shared a selfie wearing a crochet bikini top, which was captioned “Getting my tan on,” while another photo was of her flaunting her derriere in a thong-cut swimsuit with a sheer cover-up.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend DJ Martinez has been making an appearance on Rose’s feed. This has included a photo of a Polaroid of the two of them to commemorate New Year’s, as well as a new Story that showed her and friends having a drink together.