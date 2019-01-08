Chrissy Teigen Opens Up To Fans About Her Thigh Hives & Stretch Marks

Chrissy Teigen is known for being an open book with her fans, and she is keeping the tradition alive by showing fans her painful-looking hives (and “fun stretchies”) on social media. The 33-year-old model asked followers if they wanted to see the raging red rash on her butt. They took a pass, so she treated viewers to the massive one on her thigh instead.

Chrissy and husband John Legend recently spent a few days on a tropical post-Christmas getaway, and apparently the cookbook author and mom of two got more than just a tan while lounging on the beach. On Monday evening, she asked her 10.7 million followers in a poll if they wanted to see the hives on her butt, with the options “yes” or “no please god.” Over 325,000 people answered, with 67 percent voting affirmative.

A few hours later, she said that there were too many people who didn’t want to see her butt, but offered a peek at her thigh hives instead.

“[O]kay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives? Very similar and includes fun stretchies,” she wrote.

Over 140,000 people voted, and this time, 83 percent said bring on the thighs.

In a post captioned “the people have spoken,” Chrissy revealed her inflamed leg.

the people have spoken pic.twitter.com/W7gJKyXyDV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Of course, plenty of people replied with general commiseration, but one actual doctor named Jennifer Gunter popped into the conversation to see if she couldn’t shed some light on the situation.

“That looks like contact dermatitis. I suppose could be hives. What have you been exposed too that is different?” she asked.

The Sports Illustrated model replied with a joke.

“General activity,” she wrote.

“Eaten any mangoes? The skin cross reacts with poison ivy so you get the same reaction [if] you haven’t washed (mango juice gets everywhere),” Gunter replied.

Chrissy told the doctor that she hadn’t eaten any mangoes — and wondered why, if it was food related, it would show up on her butt and thighs.

Social media followers joined in the diagnosis fun, suggesting it could be detergent or a new pair of pants that caused the rash.

As for the stretch marks, this isn’t the first time Chrissy has highlighted her “stretchies” — her term for stretch marks. In May of last year — after giving birth to son Miles — she talked about the scars on her Instagram Stories, saying that she had tried to avoid them with creams, but that her hips had suffered nonetheless.

She also joked about having them, and not caring about them, in January of 2017.

As of the time of this writing, there’s been no resolution as to the cause of Chrissy Teigen’s skin inflammation.