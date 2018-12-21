Ashley Graham Shows Some Skin In Two Skimpy Bikinis In Vacation Videos

Ashley's showing off her bikini body in two skimpy two-pieces.

Ashley Graham proudly showcased her amazing body in two stunning bikinis in new videos posted to her Instagram Stories account this week. Daily Mail reports that the gorgeous plus-size model flaunted her serious curves in two skimpy looks from her swimwear line on social media while she appeared to be soaking up the sun on vacation.

The site revealed that Ashley first showed off her curves in a blue bikini on her page, which included a ribbed crop-top style top and matching bottoms. Graham snapped herself posing in the mirror in the two-piece while wearing a dark pair of shades as she prepared to head out into the sun.

The model posed to the side for the photo shared on December 20, giving fans a look at her flat stomach as she placed her hand on her waist.

She accessorized her look with a number of gold chains around her neck, filming herself heading out into the sun by adding a sunhat to her look as well as white beach coverup around her shoulders.

But it wasn’t just the blue two-piece bikini that got Graham’s fans’ pulses racing as she showed off a whole lot of skin on social media this week, as she also gave fans a look at another swimwear piece from her own line.

Ashley Graham showcases her jaw-dropping assets in pair of bikinishttps://t.co/9cLUf5ZmiU — GEOFF KERNOW. OFFICIAL. U.K.LEGEND. (@Geoffkernow) December 21, 2018

The second video uploaded to Instagram Stories showed Ashley walking by the beach in a black and white striped look which featured ties on either side of the bottoms as she enjoyed a stroll in the sun.

The star didn’t reveal exactly where she was soaking up the sun in the new videos, though Daily Mail reported that she shared a recent interview she did with tennis star Serena Williams on her Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast.

The latest bikini videos came shortly after the plus-size model filmed herself posing in a bright purple bikini on her Instagram Stories.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Graham was rocking the fun, bright bikini in another video she shared with her close to 8 million followers which once again showed off her amazing curves.

It’s thought that all of the swimwear pieces are from her all sizes-inclusive line with Swimsuits For All.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

As reported by Glamour earlier this year, a recent campaign for the line featured absolutely no retouching as the model shared that she wanted to inspire other women to feel more confident with their bodies.

“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career,” Ashley said of the photos used to promote the line. “I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”